CHICAGO May 19 Trading volume in U.S. municipal
bonds dropped 13 percent to $618.5 billion in the first quarter
of 2015 from $709.8 billion during the same period in 2014, the
Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) reported on
Tuesday.
"Historically, first quarter municipal trading volume has
declined an average of 12.4 percent annually since 2008," the
MSRB said in a statement.
Fixed-rate bonds made up 68 percent of the par amount of
bonds traded in the quarter, while the number of interest rate
resets on variable-rate demand obligations reached a new low of
133,896, according to the MSRB, which regulates municipal
securities firms.
