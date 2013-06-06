By Tim Reid
| RIVERSIDE, Calif., June 5
RIVERSIDE, Calif., June 5 The federal judge
overseeing the bankruptcy of the city of San Bernardino,
California, moved on Wednesday to end disputes over the
disclosure of financial information and begin resolving the
initial issues in the case by late summer.
Judge Meredith Jury appeared to lose patience with demands
by Calpers, the giant state pension fund and the city' biggest
creditor, that the city produce more financial information, an
issue that has dogged the case for months.
Jury told Michael Lubic, Calpers' attorney: "Right now,
you've got us in limbo - us being this process, not me, the
city, everyone here."
The judge set two key hearing dates - July 17 and Aug. 28 -
which she hopes will force the parties to narrow disputes.
She also invited the city to apply for a quick judgment on
the disputed issues in the Aug. 28 hearing, and could
potentially rule at that time on the whether San Bernardino, 60
miles (100 km) west of Los Angeles, is eligible for Chapter 9
bankruptcy protection.
San Bernardino and Stockton, another California city in
bankruptcy, are considered test cases in the battle over whether
municipal bondholders or current and retired employees will
absorb most of the pain when a state or local government goes
broke.
Stockton's case has proceeded much more swiftly and the city
was found eligible for bankruptcy by a judge in April.