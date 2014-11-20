WASHINGTON Nov 20 The board that sets
accounting standards for local governments said on Thursday it
could soon lay out a strict framework for reporting on
business-type activities such as operating utilities.
The Governmental Accounting Standards Board released a
preliminary statement on the scrutiny it is giving to how
governments account for areas where they control assets
belonging to others in a trustee or custodial capacity, which
the board considers fiduciary duties.
"This proposal would provide financial statement users with
needed information regarding both general and special-purpose
governments, including business-type activities such as public
universities, hospitals, and utilities, which generally have not
reported their fiduciary activities in the past," said GASB
Chair David Vaudt in a statement.
The proposal, to be further developed in 2015, could define
when a government has a fiduciary responsibility and is required
to present financial statements about an activity and lay out
what to report on those statements, including inflows and
outflows of funding.
GASB, which sets voluntary accounting standards for
governments to follow, will hold hearings on its statement in
April.
Many municipalities issue private-activity bonds and revenue
bonds to finance enterprises that fall outside their typical
operations. GASB said there is currently no clear indication of
which activities should be reported, or where they should be
reported.
The board is also looking at how governments account for
equipment they lease.
