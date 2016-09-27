CHICAGO, Sept 27 Bonds sold by U.S. states,
cities, schools and other issuers in the municipal market could
be held as liquid assets by banks under legislation introduced
on Tuesday in the U.S. Senate, bolstering the case for
purchasing the debt while helping financial institutions weather
market crises.
The bipartisan measure would classify high-quality municipal
bonds at the same level as corporate debt, allowing banks to use
munis to comply with new 30-day federal liquidity requirements.
Federal rules approved in 2014 and effective next year are
aimed at ensuring big banks will be able to access sufficient
cash during a financial crisis. But the rules excluded muni
bonds from the types of securities that count as high quality
liquid assets, or HQLAs.
Muni debt issuers fear the exclusion would deter banks from
buying muni debt, hurting their ability to fund everything from
schools and bridges to water treatment plants and hospitals.
"If banks retreat from the muni-bond market, it could choke
off a critical source of investment on which our cities and
localities rely. This bill protects the stability of our markets
while providing continued access to muni bonds for local
governments," Senator Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said
in a statement.
Schumer, along with Senators Mark Warner, a Virginia
Democrat, and Mike Rounds, a South Dakota Republican, led a
group sponsoring the legislation.
Putting munis on par with corporate debt "would be
acceptable," according to Washington State Treasurer James
McIntire, president of the National Association of State
Treasurers (NAST), which has been pushing for the inclusion of
munis under the rules.
A House bill would also allow banks to count munis toward
banks' liquidity but at a higher face value, 85 percent, versus
50 percent in the Senate bill, according to NAST.
