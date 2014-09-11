RIVERSIDE, Calif., Sept 11 The city of San Bernardino, California, may impose cuts to its firefighters overtime and pension benefits in a bid to reach a bankruptcy exit plan, the federal judge overseeing the case said on Thursday.

In a tentative ruling, federal U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Meredith Jury said San Bernardino was entitled to unilaterally impose benefit cuts on the city's firefighters, something their union had fiercely opposed.

Jury conceded that the cuts, which involve greater pension contributions by firefighters and reduction in overtime, were a hardship on the firefighters.

But she said the city had also been persuasive in showing that what it had been paying in terms of benefits to the firefighters was a financial burden, and being able to reject the firefighters' collective bargaining agreement was a key step to forming a bankruptcy exit plan.

San Bernardino, a city of 205,000 65 miles east of Los Angeles, filed for bankruptcy in August 2012 with a budget deficit of $45 million.

It is one of a handful of municipal bankruptcies being closely watched by the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market. Bondholders, public employees and other state and local governments are keen on understanding how financially distressed cities handle their debts to Wall Street, compared with other creditors such as pension funds, during Chapter 9 protection.

Last month the city reached an undisclosed deal with its police union. In June, it also reached a deal - subject to a judicial gag order - with its largest creditor, the California Public Employees' Retirement System (Calpers).

The city only began face-to-face negotiations with some of its other large creditors - bondholders and insurers including Ambac Assurance Corp - last month.

The judge has made clear that it will not be before next year that she expects the city to produce a bankruptcy exit plan, known as a plan of adjustment.

The slow pace of the case is in contrast to the bankruptcies of Stockton, California, and Detroit, Michigan.

Stockton is almost through the process. A trial is underway to determine the feasibility of Detroit's plan. Detroit filed the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history in July 2013, with $18 billion of debt.

Under San Bernardino's city charter, it is unable to impose cuts in pay to its police or firefighters, only benefits.

The city currently pays an average $190,000 annually to its top 40 firefighters, according to expert testimony earlier this year, with the next 40 being paid an average of $166,000.

The city is seeking to change its charter in a ballot initiative this November. (Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Diane Craft)