RIVERSIDE Calif Dec 3 Firefighters in bankrupt
San Bernardino cannot sue the city in a California state court
over lost wages and benefits, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge
overseeing the case ruled on Wednesday.
"Starting to allow parties to argue their claims in another
forum isn't a precedent I want to set," U.S. Bankruptcy Judge
Meredith Jury said.
The city's firefighters union had sought to escape the
automatic block on suing a city under Chapter 9 bankruptcy
protection. Firefighters want a state court, not the federal
bankruptcy court, to hear their arguments that the city has
illegally cut wages and benefits since declaring bankruptcy in
August 2012.
Jury said she would not approve any city bankruptcy plan
that breaks state law when it comes to firefighter compensation.
San Bernardino, a city of 205,000 people 65 miles east of
Los Angeles, filed for bankruptcy in August 2012 with a budget
deficit of $45 million.
The city is one of a handful of municipal bankruptcies,
including Detroit, Michigan and Stockton, California, being
closely watched by the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market.
Bondholders, public employees and other state and local
governments are keen to understand how financially distressed
cities under Chapter 9 protection handle debts to Wall Street,
large pension funds and other creditors.
Last month, San Bernardino revealed it was not going to
challenge its largest creditor, the California Public Employees'
Retirement System (Calpers), in any bankruptcy plan.
In a deal struck during private mediation sessions with
Calpers over the past year, San Bernardino has agreed not to
reduce future payments to the giant fund, America's biggest
public pension system with assets of $300 billion. The city has
also begun repaying about $13 million in arrears to the fund.
That leaves open the prospect of the city cutting what it
owes to other creditors, including Wall Street bondholders and
insurers.
These include Ambac Assurance Corp, insurer of $50 million
of pension obligation bonds issued to the city in 2005, Erste
Europäische Pfandbrief-und Kommunalkreditbank AG, holder of the
bonds, and Wells Fargo Bank, the bond trustee and the flagship
bank of Wells Fargo & Co.
