Aug 7 The volume of municipal securities traded in the second quarter rose 3 percent to $844.47 billion on a par amount basis from the same period a year ago, mostly because of large transactions, data released on Tuesday shows.

The Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, a self-regulatory organization that compiles data for the $3.7 trillion muni market, said the par amount traded was also 7 percent higher than in the first quarter of 2012.

The average daily par amount rose to $6.92 billion in the second quarter, the highest level since the fourth quarter of 2010, according to the MSRB.

But when the MSRB analyzed the number of trades over the quarter, it found a 2 percent drop from the second quarter of 2011, indicating bigger transactions.

By par amount, trades of more than $1 million accounted for 82 percent of the overall daily average of customer purchases in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the daily average number of customer purchases in trades of $100,000 or less decreased to 14,488 from 16,441 in the second quarter of 2011.

The most actively traded bonds in the quarter were issued by East Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and by Puerto Rico. When ranked by the number of trades, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico was the most actively traded, followed by the Puerto Rico Buildings Authority, and then the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority.

Bonds issued by Puerto Rico have fallen under greater scrutiny lately, mostly because of the territory's persistent budget problems. In June, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised to negative from stable its outlook on Puerto Rico's general obligation and appropriation debt ratings, saying that while the government had taken strong measures toward balancing chronic budget gaps, it was still in the midst of an economic recession.

One reason for its debt dominance in trading may simply be that Puerto Rico is a large issuer of bonds. It has about $68 billion of bonds outstanding.

Also at the beginning of the year, Puerto Rico was active in the primary market, boosting the supply of debt to trade. It sold $2.3 billion of general obligation refunding bonds in early March and the aqueduct and sewer authority, meanwhile, sold $1.8 billion and $295 million of revenue bonds in mid-February.

Puerto Rico's credit spreads have widened over the year. On Monday, its 10-year general obligation bonds yielded 3.86 percent, marking a spread of 215 basis points over Municipal Market Data's triple-A scale in 10 years. A year ago the spread for 10-year Puerto Rico bonds was 195 basis points, according to MMD.