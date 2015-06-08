June 8 Many states balance their budgets using
short-term techniques to make it appear that spending does not
exceed revenue, according to a report released on Monday by the
Volcker Alliance, which singles out New Jersey for using
budget-balancing maneuvers.
New Jersey, whose governor, Chris Christie, is a potential
Republican presidential contender in 2016, has produced a
balanced budget by shifting resources intended for other
programs to its general fund and increased borrowing, according
to the report by public policy nonprofit Volcker Alliance,
founded by former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker.
"New Jersey is one of the habitual offenders that can't seem
to or hasn't been able to come up with a lasting set of
political and fiscal reforms that stick," said William Glasgall,
Volcker Alliance's director of state and local programs. "It's a
state that hasn't really been able to reform its ways and
continues to use one-shot deals."
Practices included sweeping funds out of accounts earmarked
for specific purposes, accelerating revenue from future budget
years, draining rainy-day fund reserves and delaying property
tax rebates, the report said.
A representative of Christie's office could not immediately
be reached for comment.
The study said many states include "short-term sleight of
hand" moves such as obscuring budgeting decisions by borrowing
long-term to fund current expenditures, delaying funding public
worker pensions and shifting the timing of receipts and
expenditures across fiscal years.
The report said it focused on three states - New Jersey,
California and Virginia - but considered state budget practices
nationwide.
These practices lead to poorly informed policy-making and
limit future spending options, as well as passing government
costs on to future generations, the report said.
The report recommends that states use recurring revenue to
pay recurring costs and not use proceeds from borrowings to
cover operating expenses.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; editing by Megan
Davies and Matthew Lewis)