(Adds details from press conference; Christie administration
response)
By Jessica DiNapoli
June 8 Many U.S. states balance their budgets by
using short-term techniques to make it appear spending does not
exceed revenue, according to a report released on Monday that
singled out New Jersey for using these budget-balancing
maneuvers.
The report by public policy nonprofit Volcker Alliance,
founded by former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker, said
New Jersey has produced a balanced budget by shifting resources
intended for other programs to its general fund and increased
borrowing. Governor Chris Christie is a potential Republican
presidential contender in 2016.
"New Jersey is one of the habitual offenders that can't seem
to or hasn't been able to come up with a lasting set of
political and fiscal reforms that stick," said William Glasgall,
Volcker Alliance's director of state and local programs. "It's a
state that hasn't really been able to reform its ways and
continues to use one-shot deals."
Practices included sweeping funds out of accounts earmarked
for specific purposes, accelerating revenue from future budget
years, draining rainy-day fund reserves and delaying property
tax rebates, the report said.
Christopher Santarelli, a spokesman for New Jersey's
Treasury Department, said the Christie administration has made
significant progress in fixing budget practices, but more work
remains, particularly public pension changes.
Christie has "reduced one-shot revenues that had been
propping up the budget from almost $2.4 billion under the last
administration to less than 25 percent of that amount in 2016,"
Santarelli said.
The report focused on three states - New Jersey, California
and Virginia - but considered state budget practices nationwide.
The Volcker Alliance plans to work with universities to continue
the study across the rest of the country.
The report recommends states use recurring revenue to pay
recurring costs and not use proceeds from borrowings to cover
operating expenses.
Many states, the study found, include "short-term sleight of
hand" moves such as obscuring budgeting decisions by borrowing
long-term to fund current expenditures, delaying funding public
worker pensions and shifting the timing of receipts and
expenditures across fiscal years. These practices disguise the
extent of problems that states face, Volcker said during a press
conference Monday.
Volcker likened exchanging one long-term debt for another,
which states do when they borrow to fund their pension
obligations, "a scam," after the press conference.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Additional
reporting by Hilary Russ; editing by Matthew Lewis and Cynthia
Osterman)