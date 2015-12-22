Dec 22 U.S. state and local government tax revenues rose to $287.73 billion in the third quarter, up 5.7 percent over the same quarter last year, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau published on Tuesday.

That is compared to $359.83 billion in the second quarter of 2015. The data examines the four largest state and local government tax categories: property, sales, individual income and corporate income taxes. (Reporting by Hilary Russ, Editing by Franklin Paul)