BRIEF-Power Financial to issue 8 mln non-cumulative first preferred shares
* Power Financial Corp - to issue 8 million non-cumulative first preferred shares, Series V on a bought deal basis, for gross proceeds of $200 million
(Updates with additional data and background)
By Stephanie Kelly
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. state and local government tax revenue rose to $317 billion in the first quarter of 2016, a gain of 3.1 percent from the same period a year ago, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau published on Tuesday.
State and local property tax collections grew 5.6 percent in the quarter to $125.7 bln, from $119 billion a year earlier. This amount ranks as the highest first quarter total in the last 10 years.
The data examines the four largest state and local government tax categories: property, sales, individual income and corporate income taxes.
Corporate net income tax revenue dropped for a second straight quarter, to $13.2 billion, down 4.7 percent from a year ago.
General sales tax revenue increased 1.8 percent to $89.4 billion from $87.8 billion in the year ago quarter.
Total state tax revenue continued to rise, increasing 1.8 percent to $222.3 billion from 218.4 billion in the first quarter of 2015. Most state tax revenue derives from individual income, sales and gross receipts.
To review the census data click on: www.census.gov/govs/qtax
(Reporting By Daniel Bases and Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky)
* Power Financial Corp - to issue 8 million non-cumulative first preferred shares, Series V on a bought deal basis, for gross proceeds of $200 million
NEW YORK, May 16 Social Finance Inc, the online lender known as SoFi, said on Tuesday it had launched its first digital wealth management platform, as the company continues to branch out beyond its core student lending business.