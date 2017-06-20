By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. state and local
government tax revenues rose to $330.5 billion in the first
quarter of 2017, a 4.1 percent increase compared to the same
period a year ago, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau
published on Tuesday.
The data measures the four largest tax categories: property,
sales, individual income and corporate income taxes.
Property tax revenue grew 6.3 percent to $133.7 billion
versus the same quarter of 2016, nearly all of it collected by
local governments.
Income tax collections also rose, with revenue up 7.1
percent to $95.1 billion in the first quarter. General sales and
gross receipts tax revenue was 2.0 percent higher over the same
quarter last year, to $91.7 billion.
However corporate income tax revenue dropped nearly 24
percent in the first quarter to $10 billion.
Of the total, state tax revenue rose 3.0 percent to $230.4
billion. Most state tax revenue derives from individual income,
sales and gross receipts.
Reporting by Hilary Russ