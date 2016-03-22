(Adds comment from tax experts)

March 22 U.S. state and local government tax revenues rose to $389.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015, up 4.2 percent over the same quarter the previous year, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau published on Tuesday.

The total is also 35 percent higher than the third quarter of 2015, when revenues were revised slightly higher to $288.7 billion.

Much of the quarter-over-quarter increase was due to property taxes, which alone came in at $198.6 billion, the highest quarterly total ever, according to Census data going back to 1992.

Property taxes are typically paid at the end of the year, a Census analyst said.

While the increase in property taxes looks onerous, it is actually smaller when adjusted for inflation and population growth than increases in both sales and income taxes, according to the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Real per capita property tax collections grew 28 percent over the past quarter century, compared to a 31 percent growth in sales tax revenues and 48 percent growth in income tax revenues over the same period, Lincoln analysts said.

The Census data examines the four largest state and local government tax categories: property, sales, individual income and corporate income taxes.

Corporation net income tax revenues declined in the fourth quarter by 6.9 percent to $10.8 billion.