CHICAGO Nov 25 Detroit next week will sell
$284.6 million of water and sewer revenue refunding bonds that
will eventually be transferred from the city to a new Great
Lakes Water Authority.
The nearly $156 million of second lien sewer bonds maturing
between 2021 and 2035 and $128.6 million of senior and second
lien water bonds maturing between 2016 and 2034 will be issued
through the Michigan Finance Authority and are slated for
pricing by Citigroup on Wednesday. The bonds may be insured.
The regional water authority's takeover of Detroit's water
and sewer operations and debt by Jan. 1 would shield the bonds
in the event of a future bankruptcy filing by the city.
The authority grew out of federal court-ordered mediation in
the historic bankruptcy case Detroit filed in 2013 and exited in
December 2014.
Standard & Poor's upgraded the senior lien bonds to A-minus.
Moody's Investors Service raised the rating to Baa3 with a
positive outlook, noting it could climb several notches higher
once the debt is legally separated from the city.
For that to happen, the city needs the consent of the
majority of water and sewer bondholders. The upcoming refunding
bond issues includes the stipulation that the debt will be
transferred to the authority. Greg Eno, a spokesman for
Detroit's Water & Sewerage Department, said the city is also
reaching out to owners of outstanding bonds to obtain their
voluntary consent.
Detroit will continue to own the water and sewer system and
lease it to the authority for $50 million a year for 40 years.
The lease payments will enable the city to repair the system's
ageing infrastructure.
The authority's board is comprised of representatives from
Detroit, the state of Michigan, and Macomb, Oakland and Wayne
counties.
The deal is one of many to hit the market next week, when
the U.S. municipal market expects to see nearly $7.9 billion of
bonds and notes sales. Preliminary estimates show $3.3 billion
of sales from the competitive calendar and $4.6 billion from the
negotiated calendar, according to Thomson Reuters data.
