Dec 11 - Prices of mid- and long-range U.S. municipal bonds
rose on Friday, in part as lower commodity prices strengthened
anticipation of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week
and continued to flatten the yield curve.
Investors and analysts have been predicting a flatter curve
if the Fed raises its short-term rate at its meeting on
Wednesday. It would be first time the Fed has hiked rates in a
decade.
The muni curve began to flatten on Thursday, with yields on
short-term bonds rising sharply while longer-dated yields fell.
The trend continued on Friday with benchmark yields falling
5 basis points on both 10-year yield and 30-year munis, to 1.92
percent and 2.80 percent respectively.
Weaker oil prices pointed to a sluggish world economy and
deepened the expectation that the Fed would hike rates slowly
after a initial 25 basis point increase on Wednesday, wrote
Municipal Market Data senior analyst Randy Smolik.
"Buyers reached for long bonds from new deals as issuance
falls off dramatically after this week," he wrote on Thursday.
For longer munis, "it was a bond grab," especially with
seasonally lighter supply expected until year end, Smolik said.
Long munis also benefitted on Friday from a flight to safety
prompted in part by news that Third Avenue Management would
liquidate its junk bond fund, he said.
Investor demand for munis remained strong, with $720 million
of inflows to muni funds for the week ended Dec. 9 - the biggest
inflows since Jan. 28, according to data from Lipper, a unit of
Thomson Reuters. It was the tenth straight week of inflows.
A lighter calendar begins next week, with only $2.4 billion
of muni bonds and notes to be sold through competitive and
negotiated offerings, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.
All of the five biggest deals next week are refundings or
have some refunding component, by issuers in Florida, New York,
Texas, Ohio and Utah.
Only one, the $100 million deal by the Utah Housing
Corporation for single family mortgage bonds through lead
manager Barclays Capital, appears to be mostly new money.
The corporation will use the proceeds to buy mortgage loans
made to low- and moderate-income borrowers for single-family,
owner-occupied homes in Utah. Some proceeds will be used to
refinance existing bonds.
About half the deal is subject to the alternative minimum
tax, according to the preliminary official statement.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ)