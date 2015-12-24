Dec 24 - Only two deals, both from villages in New York, are scheduled to price in the U.S. municipal bond market next week, which will be closed next Friday for New Year's Day and will shutter early on Thursday.

Offerings will total just $1.4 million in two competitive deals scheduled to price on Tuesday. Westfield, N.Y., will offer $840,000 of public improvement bonds, and Phoenix, N.Y., will sell $597,000 of 1-year bond anticipation notes.

The seasonal year-end slow-down comes as the $3.7 trillion market prepares for another year in which refundings are expected to account for the majority of issuance, as they have this year.

As of last week, states, cities, schools and other issuers sold $376.6 billion of muni bonds this year, 20 percent more than in the same period in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Projections for 2016 issuance range from $325 billion to $450 billion. Continuing low interest rates - even after the Federal Reserve's rate hike and an anticipated yield curve flattening - should continue to accommodate refundings, while pent-up infrastructure needs could spur an uptick in new money deals. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Dan Grebler)