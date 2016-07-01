July 1 U.S. municipal bond and note sales will
total just $1.6 billion during next week's shortened calendar
because of the July 4th holiday, compared with nearly $9 billion
this week, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.
The biggest deal on the calendar is from the South Carolina
Transportation Infrastructure Bank for $204 million of revenue
refunding bonds.
Low supply has contributed to strong muni market
performance. The 30-year yield on top-rated muni bonds hit
another record low on Friday, closing at 1.99 percent, according
to Municipal Market Data, a Thomson Reuters unit.
The 10-year yield was 1.34 percent on Friday, just 5 basis
points off its the record low of 1.29 percent hit on June 27.
Muni bond issuance levels dropped to $214.5 billion in the
first half of 2016, a 0.2 percent decline from the same period
last year.
