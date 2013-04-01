April 1 U.S. states, cities and other local governments sold $31.2 billion debt during March, up from $23.4 billion during February but down from $34.4 billion in March 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data published on Monday.

For the first quarter, primary deals in America's $3.7 trillion tax-free debt market climbed 4 percent to $81.2 billion from $78.1 billion during the first three months of 2012, Thomson Reuters said.