Feb 26 The largest U.S. municipal market deal
next week is expected to total $1.3 billion from Los Angeles
Unified Schools, a district that faces declining student
enrollments and competition from charter schools.
The deal, along with $1.1 billion of general obligation
bonds from the state of Massachusetts, helped push scheduled new
sales of municipal bonds to $10.09 billion next week, according
to preliminary figures from Thomson Reuters Municipal Market
Data (MMD).
Fitch Ratings rated the Los Angeles bonds triple-A, better
than the agency's A-plus for the school district, because
bondholders would be insulated from the district's operating
risk. The new bond money will be used to fund facility
renovations.
The debt will repaid with property taxes, which are
considered "pledged special revenues," in the event of a
municipal bankruptcy. The district benefits from positive tax
base growth because of its huge, diverse and growing economy,
Fitch noted.
While state funding for Los Angeles' school district has
grown, revenues have declined from lower student enrollment. At
the same time, fixed costs are rising, in part from retiree
benefits.
Fitch warned that enrollment continues to decline at Los
Angeles public schools. The district has lost almost 210,000
students from since 2003, or more than a quarter of its student
body.
Los Angeles Unified School District is the second largest
U.S. public school district, with more than 1,000 schools and
educational centers, plus 53 affiliated charter schools.
Within the region, another 211 independent charter schools
compete for students. The Los Angeles district has lost about
100,000 students to independent charter schools, Fitch
estimated.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Richard Chang)