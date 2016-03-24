NEW YORK, March 24 The Trustees of the California State University next week will issue $1.4 billion of systemwide revenue bonds, the week's largest deal on a $6.8 billion calendar of U.S. municipal bonds and notes.

Lead manager Barclays Capital will price the bonds during a one-day retail order period on Tuesday, March 29, with one day of institutional orders to follow, according to an investor presentation.

Rated "Aa2" by Moody's Investors Service, the bonds will finance construction projects on some of the system's 23 campuses. The CSU had a record number of applications for the fall of 2016, continuing several years of soaring applications.

In the muni market, demand for bonds has remained strong this year. Investors poured $901.5 million into municipal bond funds in the week ended March 23.

So far this year total flows into the funds are $11.8 billion, compared to just $13.8 billion for all of 2015, according to data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters unit.

Ten-year yields on triple-A munis closed the week two basis points lower at 1.82 percent. Thirty-year bonds also rose in price, lowering yields by 4 basis points to 2.76 percent, according to Municipal Market Data, a Thomson Reuters unit.

The yield curve flattened slightly, with the short end rising. Yields on 1-year munis were up two basis points to 0.55 percent. (Reporting by Hilary Russ, editing by G Crosse)