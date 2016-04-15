By Robin Respaut
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 15
SAN FRANCISCO, April 15 The state of California
plans to sell nearly $1.49 billion of general obligation bonds
next Tuesday, marking the largest deal on next week's $7.8
billion U.S. municipal bond and note calendar.
California's new issue is made up of $237 million in taxable
various purpose general obligation bonds, $232.6 million in
tax-exempt various purpose general obligation bonds and $1.02
billion in tax-exempt refunding bonds.
Standard & Poor's Rating Agency rates the bonds AA- and
reported the rating reflected the state's diverse and expanding
economy, increasing budgetary reserves and strong liquidity.
California, the world's eighth-largest economy, has enjoyed
healthy revenues in recent years, thanks in part to heavy
reliance on capital gains taxes and the surging U.S. stock
market. The state has balanced five consecutive budgets while
paying down debts.
In January, S&P reported that "some of the institutional
shackles on state spending are falling away" in California,
where the state weathered years of large annual deficits.
Next week's new sales are made up of $3.1 billion of
competitive bonds and notes and $4.7 billion of negotiated
deals.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut Editing by W Simon)