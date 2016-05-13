May 13 - Bonds being priced next week for LaGuardia
Airport's $4 billion renovation will help finance one of the
biggest, most complex public-private projects currently underway
in the United States.
The New York Transportation Development Corporation will
issue $2.5 billion of special facilities bonds on behalf of
LaGuardia Gateway Partners (LGP), the consortium that will
design, build, operate, finance and maintain the project under a
contract with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
Nearly all the bonds, about $2.35 billion, are subject to
the alternative minimum tax. The remaining $150 million are
taxable, according to a presentation for potential investors.
LGP will repay the bonds using operating revenues from the
reconstructed Terminal B, mostly with payments from airlines and
concession providers.
Fitch Ratings expects to assign a BBB rating to the bonds.
"It's the first... true P3 being done in the U.S. airport
space with the component," said Emma Griffith, a
director in Fitch's global infrastructure and project finance
group.
Fitch took comfort from the security package for the
design-build contractor, she said, as well as the strength of
LaGuardia itself and demand for slots there.
The Port Authority decided to use a P3 procurement model
largely because that allowed construction risk on the
complicated project to be shifted to the private sector, Vice
Chairman Scott Rechler said at a March board meeting.
The biggest challenge: the airport will remain open and
operational during construction, which will mostly move from
east to west as it progresses.
Two island concourses will also connect to a main area by
way of elevated pedestrian bridgeways, which reduces the number
of construction phases needed, according to the investor
presentation.
Separately, the Port Authority will invest $1 billion during
construction and another $1.2 billion to fund related new
improvement projects, including roadways and a garage to the
west.
The Port Authority and LGP expect to execute the lease and
reach financial close and operational handover on June 1.
New York area issuers dominate next week's $11.9 billion of
bond and note sales, including an $800 million deal for New York
City general obligation bonds.
The state's Metropolitan Transportation Authority will price
$500 million of dedicated tax fund green bonds, certified by the
Climate Bonds Initiative.
The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York will also
issue $209.2 million of revenue bonds for its school districts
financing program.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Tom Brown)