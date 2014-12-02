By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK Dec 1 Dozens of towns, school
districts and other U.S. municipal bond issuers have admitted
they had failed to properly file financial information.
The public disclosures, made before a regulatory grace
period expired on Monday, reveal minor bookkeeping errors or
filings late by a few days, as well as serious breaches.
Issuers had until Monday to report disclosure violations to
the Securities and Exchange Commission. An SEC spokeswoman
declined to comment on how many had reported; however, a number
of disclosures were filed with the Municipal Securities
Rulemaking Board.
"From a legal point of view, they're going to the
confessional and asking for forgiveness before it becomes a
penalty," said Paul Mansour, head of municipal research at asset
management firm Conning.
One financial industry source estimated at least 1,000
reports to the SEC and said that issuers large and small were
expected to come forward.
"It's all over the map (regarding what is being disclosed),"
the source said.
Shelbyville, Indiana, a city of 19,000 people southeast of
Indianapolis, notified bondholders on Nov. 26 that it failed to
file some annual information on time for four years, from 2008
through 2011, affecting 11 different series of bonds sold by
seven different local issuers.
A call to the mayor's office was directed to the city clerk,
who did not reply to a message seeking comment.
The village of Great Neck, on New York's Long Island,
revealed that it did not file its 2008 audited financial
statements and operating data until Nov. 24 of this year.
The village also failed to file notice of a downgrade by
Moody's Investors Service in 2010, and it "on occasion has
failed to provide material event notices relating to bond
insurance rating changes by Moody's ... with respect to
its insured serial bonds."
Great Neck's mayor did not immediately return a request for
comment.
For retail investors and smaller retail firms, increased
disclosures are a good thing, said Mansour. Large institutional
investors have greater resources to do due diligence.
"If we don't have the information, we'll try to get it, and
if we don't get it, we won't buy the bonds," Mansour said.
