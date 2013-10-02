WASHINGTON Oct 2 A recent decision by the
Superior Court of California in Los Angeles has put into
question how much a U.S. state or local government can adjust
the healthcare benefits paid to their retirees, which could be
credit negative, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.
In a special comment, Fitch said the ruling overturned a
freeze on retiree healthcare cost inflation enacted by the city
of Los Angeles in 2011. The decision indicates "local and state
government may not have as much ability to control other
post-employment benefit liabilities and consequently have less
overall budget flexibility than is traditionally assumed."
Public employees' pensions are generally enshrined in
contracts and protected by states' constitutions, but other
benefits that retirees receive - almost entirely healthcare -
are not.