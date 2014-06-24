By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, June 24 The Securities and Exchange
Commission is seeking an emergency restraining order to prevent
a Chicago suburb from selling bonds this month, alleging in
court documents filed on Tuesday that the city and its
comptroller misused bond proceeds and schemed to defraud
investors.
In a complaint filed against the town of Harvey, Illinois,
and the comptroller, Joseph Letke, in the U.S. District Court
for the Northern District of Illinois, the SEC also demanded a
jury trial - an unusual request in the SEC's current crackdown
on the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market.
Harvey is "exploring a new issuance of bonds as soon as late
June 2014," the SEC said.
"Through a pattern of egregious misuse of bond proceeds,
Harvey has demonstrated that it cannot be trusted," the SEC said
in the restraining order request.
By law, the city does not have to inform federal regulators
of planned sales.
The commission is seeking to freeze Letke's assets and ban
him from bond issuance as well as to bar Harvey from selling
debt until a court-appointed consultant reviews its practices.
The commission also wants Letke to disgorge any "ill-gotten
gains and pay prejudgment interest."
Starting in 2008, the city sold $14 million in bonds for
constructing a Holiday Inn to be repaid from dedicated
hotel-motel and sales tax revenues.
It then diverted at least $1.7 million to fund its daily
operations and also made $269,000 in undisclosed payments to
Letke, the SEC alleges. Letke, who serves as comptroller for a
number of municipalities, also benefited from the deals by
acting as financial adviser, with compensation topping $500,000,
it said.
The SEC described the city of 30,197 people as "in a
desperate financial condition," where it will soon not be able
to pay its bills. It added that the hotel project has turned
into a "fiasco."
Both Harvey's mayor and Letke could not be reached by phone
and did not immediately respond to an emailed request for
comment.
The commission's regulatory reach into the municipal market
is limited and so its complaint rests largely on the city not
properly notifying bondholders or potential investors of the
alleged misused funds, Letke payouts, and conflicts of interest.
"If Harvey is able to raise additional bond proceeds without
any reforms in its policies and procedures, Harvey likely will
misuse additional investor funds, especially since its
precarious current financial situation gives it ample incentive
to do so," it said. "Moreover, Letke remains as comptroller as
Harvey and continues to act as a financial adviser to Harvey on
bond issuances, putting him in a position to continue his
participation in a scheme to divert bond proceeds."
Over the last 18 months, the SEC has ramped up enforcement
in the largely unregulated municipal market, but it settled
almost all the cases it brought and mostly demanded promises of
change from the municipalities and individuals it charged.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing
by G Crosse)