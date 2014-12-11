WASHINGTON Dec 11 The U.S. municipal bond
market contracted to $3.63 trillion in the third quarter, the
smallest amount of outstanding debt in about five years, Federal
Reserve data released on Thursday showed.
The total was only slightly less than the second quarter,
when all outstanding bonds equaled $3.66 trillion, the Federal
Reserve's quarterly report showed.
Demand from retail buyers appeared to fall alongside supply,
with households dropping $155.5 billion of municipal bonds. This
marked the 15th quarter in a row that households, the biggest
investors in the market, shed their holdings, according to the
central bank.
Buying from institutional investors, though, picked up.
Banks acquired $34.4 billion municipal bonds in the third
quarter, after buying $17.4 billion in the second quarter.
Mutual funds acquired $60 billion, compared to $48.7 billion in
the previous quarter. Property-casualty insurance companies
acquired $2.6 billion and life-insurance companies $4.8 billion.
(Reporting By Lisa Lambert)