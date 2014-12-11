(Adds details, background)
By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON Dec 11 The U.S. municipal bond
market contracted to $3.63 trillion in the third quarter, the
smallest amount of outstanding debt in five years, according to
Federal Reserve data released on Thursday.
The total was only slightly less than the second quarter,
when all outstanding bonds equaled $3.66 trillion, the Fed's
quarterly report showed.
A year earlier, the market size was $3.68 trillion and in
the third quarter of 2012, it was $3.72 trillion.
The size of the municipal bond market peaked in the fourth
quarter of 2010, when a rush to sell Build America Bonds helped
push the amount of outstanding debt to $3.77 trillion. Falling
interest rates at the time kept cities, counties and states
hungry to borrow and refinance, and the market held steady at
around $3.7 trillion.
But when interest rates began falling more than a year ago,
a borrowing binge ended. Since then, the market has steadily
diminished, shrinking 2.6 percent from the first quarter of
2013.
Demand from retail buyers appeared to fall alongside supply
in the third quarter, with households dropping $155.5 billion of
municipal bonds. The Federal Reserve adjusts data on the flows
of municipal holdings for seasonal variations.
This marked the 15th quarter in a row that households, the
biggest investors in the municipal market, shed their holdings,
according to the central bank. In the second quarter, retail
buyers dropped $34.7 billion of bonds.
Buying from institutional investors, though, picked up.
Banks acquired $34.4 billion municipal bonds in the third
quarter, after buying $17.4 billion in the second quarter.
Mutual funds acquired $60 billion, compared to $48.7 billion in
the previous quarter. Property-casualty insurance companies
acquired $2.6 billion and life-insurance companies $4.8 billion.
The contraction in outstanding debt could pause in the near
future, as interest rates on municipal bonds have begun falling
again.
According to Municipal Market Data, a unit of Thomson
Reuters, the yield on a top-rated 10-year bond is currently 78
basis points below where it began 2014. The yield on a highly
rated 30-year bond has dramatically plunged, and is now 130
basis points lower than on the first trading day of 2014.
Last week, an industry group forecast total issuance to rise
to $357.5 billion in 2015 from $348.1 billion estimated for this
year.
