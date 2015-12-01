CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-IHeartMedia raises "going concern" doubts
May 4 IHeartMedia Inc, the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, said there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.
Dec 1 The sale of municipal bonds by states, cities, schools and other issuers fell to $23 billion in November, a drop of 30 percent from October's $33 billion of issuance, according to Thomson Reuters data on Tuesday.
Supply last month was also 18 percent lower than in November 2014. Still, 2015 issuance of $357 billion as of Monday was 28 percent higher than the same period in 2014.
Refundings continued to account for a majority of the volume at $226.2 billion versus nearly $131 billion in new money issuance. (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
May 4 IHeartMedia Inc, the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, said there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc said it has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters where losses from wrong-way bets hurt the insurer's profits.