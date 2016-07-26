* Some issuers wary despite high demand, low rates
* Municipalities dealing with austerity legacy, local
politics
* Muni debt issuance so far below 2015 levels
* Junk and low-grade refinancing and new funding up
By Hilary Russ and Robin Respaut
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, July 26 The 1923 middle
school building in Oregon's Corbett School District is so old
that horses and trailers were used to dig the basement. It
floods every winter, the building has no sprinkler system, and
there is asbestos and lead paint in some spots.
Yet this May, voters struck down, for the fourth time, a
plan to sell bonds that would pay for a new building, passing up
an opportunity to finance the new school at a cost that may
never be so low again.
Corbett is not alone. The amount of debt sold so far this
year in the $3.7 trillion market for U.S. municipal and state
debt is less than in 2015 despite record-low borrowing rates.
The yield on top-rated municipal 30-year bonds hit a bottom
of 1.93 percent on July 6. That is far below the 3.27 percent of
a year earlier and even below the comparable Treasury yield
thanks to an income tax exemption granted to U.S. investors on
the interest earned on most muni bonds.
There are several reasons why municipalities are slow in
exploiting what could be a rare window of opportunity created by
historically low global rates and investors' intense hunt for
higher returns.
For one, municipal borrowers have to clear hurdles including
those at the ballot box, which makes it hard for them to respond
quickly to changing market conditions.
Some communities are also still aching from recession-era
budget cuts and remain reluctant to take on new debt service
costs, however low they may be. Some are hemmed in by sluggish
economies, big pension liabilities - which crowd out new
projects - or both.
"Apart from the very large states and cities that typically
are the leaders (others) are still not sure that they have the
backing of the voting population or the economic resources to
expand their spending," said VanEck Global portfolio manager
James Colby, who buys municipal debt for the firm's muni
exchange traded funds.
For example, voters in Travis County, Texas, narrowly
rejected a $287 million bond that would finance a replacement
for an old, overcrowded courthouse in Austin, in part because of
concerns that the chosen location might be too expensive.
New Jersey halted many state-funded road and bridge projects
this month after lawmakers failed to extend the program that
funds them because of a continuing battle over how to hike
gasoline taxes to pay for new transportation spending.
Dysfunctional politics and fiscal strain also derailed last
year's budget in Illinois, which was a full year late, and in
Pennsylvania, where a nine-month budget impasse left public
schools struggling to stay open.
LESS DEBT
As a result, municipalities and states issued $227 billion
in debt between January 1 and July 19, down 1.6 percent compared
with the same period of 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The lion's share of tax-exempt debt has been issued to refinance
older bonds at lower rates, rather than fund new projects.
(Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/29MmnHb)
Yet besides big issuers, in economically robust states, such
as California and New York, it is America's most troubled
borrowers that have increased new borrowing.
Some are selling bonds now because buyers who previously
shunned them are piling in looking for extra yield. Other
communities must borrow to cover running costs or finish
essential projects.
With negative yields in Germany and Japan and a global hunt
for fixed income assets because of market volatility, some
foreign investors are also buying U.S. municipal bonds, even
though they do not get any tax benefits.
"We're the best name in town right now in a very low-yield
environment," Blair Ridley, municipal bond portfolio manager at
Deutsche Asset Management, said during a recent webinar.
Municipal bond funds recorded consecutive net inflows for
the last 42 weeks, according to Lipper data, with inflows this
year so far reaching $36 billion, compared with $13.8 billion
for the whole of 2015.
Yet prospective issuers still face voter resistance.
"It's a result of the credit crisis, an aversion to debt,
and trying to right size the balance sheet," said Peter Hayes,
head of municipal bonds at BlackRock.
In Corbett, since the $11.9 million bond proposal was voted
down, officials in the 1,100 student school district 20 miles
east of Portland are now considering a costlier private loan
that does not need voter approval.
"I keep telling people the interest rates are so low,"
Superintendent Randy Trani said. "But it's not happening."
Some voters did not want to demolish a historical building.
Many are also over the age of 50 and are averse to more costs,
Trani said.
"They have no connection to the school at all. It's hard to
get them to vote to pay more taxes."
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York, Robin Respaut in San
Francisco and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Additional reporting by
Rory Carroll in San Francisco; Editing by Daniel Bases and
Tomasz Janowski)