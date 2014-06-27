WASHINGTON, June 27 The anemic U.S. municipal
bond market will see more meager growth next week when only an
estimated $2.45 billion municipal bonds are sold, the smallest
weekly total issuance since January, according to Thomson
Reuters estimates.
Nonetheless, the week will see an uptick in refinancing. As
interest rates scraped record lows in 2012 and part of 2013,
municipal bond issuers embarked on a refunding binge. When rates
began rising in the middle of last year, though, refinancing
ground to a halt.
Interest rates rose in the middle of June, then began
falling again over the last week, with 30-year top-rated debt
yielding 3.29 percent on Municipal Market Data's benchmark scale
on Thursday afternoon and highly rated 10-years yielding 2.27
percent.
The two largest negotiated deals out of an estimated total
of $1.32 billion next week will go toward refinancing.
Ohio's Lancaster Port Authority will refund gas supply
revenue bonds of $321.63 million, with RBC Capital Markets as
lead underwriter. The Dallas Independent School District in
Texas will also refund $317.75 million unlimited tax bonds, with
J.P. Morgan Securities as top manager.
Alabama Public School and College Authority will bring the
biggest competitive sale of the week, with its $554.52 million
capital improvement refunding bonds sale on Tuesday constituting
nearly half the $1.13 billion total sales.
Recently, analysts have revised down forecasts for 2014
supply as issuance has trailed last year's sales so far by 25
percent. Most of the dropoff has come from the dearth of
refinancing.
Next week's total sales will be the smallest since $2.24
billion bonds came to market in the week of Jan. 5.
Still, the meager issuance, when the market will close for
the July 4 Independence Day holiday, is typical for this time of
year. During the same week last year, only $2.12 billion bond
sales came to market.
And buyers are greeting a recent pick-up in supply this
month with hope. Total sales for the current week through
Thursday were $7.6 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
estimates. They are expected to top $8 billion.
"The muni market appeared to be well balanced, with heavier
issuance offset by broad-based demand," wrote analyst George
Friedlander in a commentary for Citi Research. "We continue to
believe that the muni market may ripe for a bit of a test, with
issuance remaining quite solid."
(Reporting By Lisa Lambert)