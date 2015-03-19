BRIEF-GenOn Energy announces pricing and increases amount of offering of senior secured notes
* priced and increased amount of its offering to $550 million in aggregate principal amount of 10.500% senior secured first lien notes due 2022
March 19 U.S. municipal bond yield dropped as much as 8 basis points on Thursday as investors took advantage of the cheapness of tax-exempt debt versus taxable U.S. Treasuries, according to a final market read by Municipal Market Data (MMD).
(Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* priced and increased amount of its offering to $550 million in aggregate principal amount of 10.500% senior secured first lien notes due 2022
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.