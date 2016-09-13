By Zachary Fagenson
| MIAMI, Sept 13
MIAMI, Sept 13 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission and the city of Miami squared off in Florida federal
court on Tuesday, with the regulator accusing city officials of
playing a financial shell game to cut costs on a $150 million
municipal bond sale in 2009.
In a 2013 complaint, the SEC alleged that the city and
Miami's former budget director, Michael Boudreaux, violated the
anti-fraud provisions of federal securities law.
Both the city and Boudreaux denied any wrongdoing in their
closing arguments. The SEC is seeking an injunction against both
parties as well as unspecified financial penalties.
The lawsuit alleges both the city and Boudreaux failed to
tell credit rating agencies and investors they had churned money
through various city accounts in an attempt to keep its general
fund above a minimum, city-mandated, $100 million mark.
"They were playing a shell game of such epic proportions
that years later, to unwind this, the city had to take money
from people who serve, firemen, policemen, in order to replenish
those capital projects," Amie Riggle Berlin, senior trial
counsel for the SEC said in her closing argument.
"They failed to disclose anywhere in their financial
statements that the projects from which they had taken money
were operating at a deficit," Berlin said.
According to the SEC's complaint, in 2007 Boudreaux wrongly
told city officials that certain money he planned to transfer
into the city's general fund were unused.
"The city was told the transfer was from unused funds that
could be transferred back to the general fund," said Scott Cole,
a lawyer representing the city of Miami.
"The money was in plain sight not in some offshore bank
account. He attached his work papers to his recommendation,
that's not fraud," Cole told said.
Boudreax was fired in 2010.
His lawyer, Benedict Kuehne, said he was made a scapegoat.
"He's not a CPA. He relied on city personnel. He relied on
CPAs. He used the information they had, that he obtained and did
his level-headed analysis," Kuehne said, adding: "He put nothing
in his pocket other than the city salary he earned."
Among the transfers redirected from capital projects into
the city's general fund as its overall finances were
deteriorating were $13.1 million in fiscal 2007 followed by a
similar, $24.4 million-transfer the following fiscal year,
according to court documents.
The SEC also implicated the city itself after elected
leaders voted to approve Boudreaux's transfers and
administrators signed off on audited financial reports that were
later presented to ratings agencies.
This is not the first time the SEC has sought legal recourse
against Miami. The city is still under a 2003 cease-and-desist
order tied to a series of 1995 bond issues that also violated
anti-fraud provisions of the federal securities laws.
Municipalities across the nation are watching closely as
this trial is among the first where a public employee is being
personally charged for actions taken in their professional
positions.
(Reporting By Zachary Fagenson in Miami; Editing by Daniel
Bases, Bernard Orr)