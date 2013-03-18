PROVIDENCE, R.I, March 18 Detroit, America's
most distressed big city, may have some problems in common with
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, a much smaller city that has also
struggled under a heavy debt load, Harrisburg's former receiver
said on Monday.
Both cities' financial woes have been caused in part by the
segregation of minorities and poor people, David Unkovic, the
former receiver, said in a paper presented at a conference about
distressed municipalities.
"Many of the core communities in Pennsylvania and around the
country which are financially distressed have significantly more
minority citizens than surrounding municipalities," he said.
Local governments tend to "isolate the poor, including many
minorities, in defined political subdivisions where they receive
substandard education, substandard services and substandard
opportunities," he said.
Detroit's population of over 700,000 is nearly 83 percent
black. The population of Harrisburg, the capital of
Pennsylvania, at nearly 50,000 is about 52 percent black.
Nationwide, the percentage of African Americans is around 13
percent.
With the state of Michigan now running the finances of
Detroit and five other cities, nearly half of Michigan blacks
have lost local political powers to the state.
Unkovic also blamed the finance industry for pushing
complicated interest rate swaps, swaptions and other derivative
products with names like "scoop and toss" onto local
governments. Both Harrisburg and Detroit entered into such
agreements, to their detriment, he said.
Unkovic abruptly resigned as the state-appointed receiver
for Harrisburg in March 2012, in part because of the "political
and ethical crosswinds" he faced.
In Michigan, Detroit's new emergency manager, Kevyn Orr, is
working with advisory firms to craft a 10-year financial plan,
the next step in the process since he was appointed on Thursday.
There should be a "rough cut" of the plan by May 1, Michigan
Treasurer Andy Dillon said on Monday.
Dillon said the plan includes capital improvements and
discussions of "growing the city."
"I do believe Detroit is very fixable," he said.