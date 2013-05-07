By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON May 7 Moody's Investors Service said
on Tuesday that the number of defaults among the U.S. municipal
bonds it rates has risen since the financial crisis but still
remains low.
The economy has been recovering but many local governments
are buckling under a combination of stresses on their budgets,
with places such as Stockton, California, in bankruptcy.
"Revenue and spending pressures from the sluggish economic
recovery, including soaring pension costs, have intensified
credit stress faced by local governments," Moody's said in its
annual report on municipal defaults.
In 2012, there were five Moody's-rated defaults and 23 since
the beginning of the recession in 2008, with an average of 4.6
defaults per year, up from 1.3 in the 1970-2007 period.
"We expect states and the vast majority of local governments
to continue to do the hard work of rebalancing and adjusting
their budgets," it said. "Given long-term demographic trends,
cuts in federal spending, and substantial underfunding of
pensions and other entitlements, this hard work is by no means
over, and will need to continue for some time."
During and after the recession, state and local revenues
plunged to record lows. At the same time, the financial crisis
ravaged the returns on public pension investments, the primary
source of funding for most retirement systems. Revenues are now
back at pre-recession levels and many pensions have made
reforms, but the federal government is embracing spending cuts
that threaten both the grants cities and states receive and
their revenue in general.
The five defaults among Moody's rated issuers last year
included two towns, Stockton and Wenatchee, Washington.
KidsPeace, a non-profit in Pennsylvania, and American
Opportunity for Housing in Colinas, Texas, along with
California's Oakdale Sewer Enterprise, also defaulted.
Particularly, there has been a rise in speculative-grade
rated governments and risks remain in healthcare, Moody's said.
Multi-family housing bonds are stressed by historically low
interest rates, which can hurt housing projects' cash flow and
threaten debt repayment, Moody's said.
Last August the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said
defaults are more numerous than rating agencies such as Moody's
report. Combining data on unrated and rated bonds, researchers
at the bank found that from 1970 to 2011, there were 2,521
defaults, compared with just 71 listed by Moody's.
Usually, bonds sold by smaller municipalities or authorities
and carrying higher risk of default do not have ratings from
Moody's, Standard & Poor's or Fitch Ratings.
Moody's said defaults in 2012 came close to reasonable
expectations, but that "over the longer term - and even since
the advent of the financial crisis in 2008 - have been so
infrequent as to suggest that our rating distribution on the
whole may be too low."
Still, it said it has actively lowered ratings in
recognition that credit risk has increased.
Analyst Meredith Whitney predicted a large cascade of
defaults two and a half years ago. Even though her forecasts did
not came true, they cast a pall over demand for bonds. Last
month, a Securities and Exchange Commissioner raised the
possibility of a municipal "Armageddon" related to recent
bankruptcies and the looming rise of interest rates.
Commissioner Dan Gallagher said the bankruptcies could set
legal precedents ending the long-held tradition of fully
repaying bondholders when a local government goes under.
"Local government defaults are necessarily high-profile
events because of their rarity, of course, but also because of
their consequent power to set precedents and expectations
ranging from loss recovery rates to bankruptcy case law,"
Moody's said.