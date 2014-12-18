Dec 18 The $3.6 trillion U.S. municipal bond
market had a blockbuster year when it came to returns, beating
many analysts' expectations. Supply contracted sharply in the
first half of 2014, helping drive up prices.
Looking ahead to 2015, the supply of new debt will likely
remain the same, according to a trade group survey, but returns,
as well as demand, could drop.
Experts provided Reuters with the following predictions for
the market in 2015.
RICHARD CICCARONE, HEAD OF IOWA-BASED MERRITT RESEARCH
SERVICES
"We've gone through a period of time when America has been
holding back. Physical structures can only take that for so long
... I think there's a pent-up demand that's going to start to
break through where the public is going to be supportive of
infrastructure projects because the visibility of the
neglect.
"The strongest factor that influences fund flows is interest
rate changes. This year, especially in the second half,
summertime, long-term rates have been declining. That is a very
strong correlating factor that influences the fund flows. When
interest rates generally fall on the long end, you'll see
inflows. That very much is exactly what's happened."
JIM COLBY, PORTFOLIO MANAGER AND SENIOR MUNICIPAL
STRATEGIST, VAN ECK GLOBAL
"The near-term outlook is, steady as she goes.
"We're going to continue to see headlines. This year, it was
Detroit and Puerto Rico. Next year, it'll probably be Puerto
Rico and maybe Illinois. If not Illinois, then New Jersey - some
of the states that have big gaps in terms of unfunded pension
obligations and needs.
"Our market has an ability to compartmentalize problems. As
some stressed credits have made headlines, it hasn't created
contagion through the rest of the market.
"Low supply has really been fundamental for strong
performance in the municipal sector. It's the great imbalance
between supply and demand. Municipals will continue to perform
well, only because we'll continue to have that imbalance.
"If you look at municipals and the returns that they have
generated in these past 12 months, and the tax advantage of this
coupon compared to other areas of the marketplace, I think you
could easily conclude that it's still a good place to allocate
some of your investment portfolio."
JIM GRABOVAC, SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT MCDONNELL
INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
"We expect issuance to advance modestly next year amid a
likely increase in refunding issuance and an easing of pressures
for fiscal restraint following several years of post-crisis
deleveraging.
"It will be difficult to match this year's municipal market
returns which benefited from a powerful combination of curve
flattening and spread compression.
"We are relatively sanguine on the outlook for interest
rates. While a strengthening domestic economy might argue for
higher short-term rates, we believe decelerating growth overseas
and minimal inflation pressure should help keep longer-term
rates largely in check.
"Throughout the year, we were battling supply constraint
conditions. Fund managers were having a hard time keeping
clients interested. That has really changed. There has been a
steady supply recovery a little bit each month."
DAN HECKMAN, SENIOR FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST AT U.S. BANK
WEALTH MANAGEMENT
"We've had a very significant, steady influx of cash into
the municipal market. Demand has not wavered as supply has
picked up. Municipals still represent some decent value for a
high-income-bracketed investor.
"Voter-approved measures saw a relative pick-up in
November's election. But it's still very challenging to get
voter-approved projects. I think we've seen a mindset change
there. I don't think anyone wants to go back to the challenges
that occurred in 2008-2009. A lot of municipalities want to add
to their reserves. In some areas, there are still large pension
obligations, retiree obligations, and looming liabilities that
some municipalities are going to be challenged with. It's a
conservative view that municipals want to take on.
"Also, in some cases, municipalities are skipping the muni
market by engaging with banks in direct lending. While this is
still marginal, we think it's having an impact in terms of
issuance. I think that's another factor that is weighing in on
new supply numbers."
JEFF LIPTON, MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF MUNICIPAL
RESEARCH AT OPPENHEIMER & CO
"We've had a very good year in the muni market - a strong
technical position, for the most part positive fund flows into
intermediate and long-term funds and high yield. At least for
the first quarter of 2015, the municipal market is poised for
positive performance because the technical position remains in
place, the low rate environment remains in place and the
positive fund flows remain in place."
CHRIS MAURO, HEAD OF U.S. MUNICIPALS STRATEGY, RBC CAPITAL
"We project a modest increase in issuance in 2015 versus
2014 actual. We are projecting $335 billion in issuance with
$170 billion in new money and $165 billion in refunding. This is
based on continued caution on the part of state and local
governments to initiate big capital spending programs and a
gradually rising interest rate environment in 2015.
"We expect continued moderate municipal fund flows in
2015 given anticipated strong reinvestment demand and
assuming minimal headline risk. The performance of the equity
market will influence municipal flows as equity fund flows and
municipal fund flows typically have an inverse relationship.
"The firm's projection for rates calls for gradually
increasing rates next year with the 10-year Treasury reaching
3.40 percent by the end of the year. We believe munis will
follow Treasuries directionally, but will outperform in the
projected environment.
"The No. 1 issue is what the overall direction in interest
rates will be. This will drive both volume and muni returns. We
expect that investors will chase this year's solid returns next
year, as they usually do. An unanticipated jump in interest
rates has the potential to reintroduce households, who are the
biggest holders of municipals, to interest rate risk. This could
cause a negative, herd response on the part of these investors,
temporarily dislocating the municipal market.
"The biggest surprise would be the enactment of federal tax
reform. The risk of this has faded significantly and the
conventional wisdom is that nothing of substance in this area
will occur before the next presidential election. Therefore,
unexpected progress in this area in 2015 would shock the
market."
CHRISTOPHER MIER, MANAGING DIRECTOR, ANALYTICAL SERVICES
DIVISION, LOOP CAPITAL MARKETS
"During the early part of the year when fund flows are
positive, fund inflows are likely to be around the same pace as
most of 2014 - a little over $1 billion per month. Assuming
interest rates do in fact rise by mid-year, fund outflows, based
upon the experience of 2013, could be three times as much as the
inflows, or about $3 to $4 billion per month.
"Specific events, like bankruptcies and defaults, are very
difficult to predict. We expect the credit environment to be
broadly similar to 2014, with slight improvements in specific
areas. State GOs (general obligations), as a sector, we regard
as improving, local GOs are declining to stable, airport bonds
are stabilizing in our view, although the rating agencies see
them as on a negative trend still. We expect about the same
level of 'credit excitement' in 2015, just a few new names in
addition to the unresolved situations."
RONALD H. SCHWARTZ, MANAGING DIRECTOR, SENIOR PORTFOLIO
MANAGER, RIDGEWORTH INVESTMENT GRADE TAX-EXEMPT BOND FUND
"Issuance picked up because rates went lower this year. If
rates go up next year, maybe issuance will go down because a lot
of that is refunded deals. That's why we're very bullish on the
municipal class, short term and long term. We think it's a buy
at this point in time because of the supply that we've seen
lately ... supply is limited, demand is strong and growing ...
"Quality spreads have narrowed dramatically this year. We're
a little concerned on that because we think these spreads are a
little bit too tight right now ... When there is some increased
volatility, maybe there is headline news, or maybe there is
pressure on short-term interest rates that, instead of all these
cash flows into the funds, maybe we have cash outflows. So who
is going to buy that high-yield paper at those spreads? No one.
"That's why, if anything, in our portfolio we've upgraded.
We're a little bit more heavily weighted in triple-A and
double-A than we really would like to be. We'd like to be more
invested in triple B and A rates paper, but we don't see the
value there. We're worried about that. We're not going to force
the situation."
HUGH D. MCGUIRK, PORTFOLIO MANAGER, T. ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES
"I think it will be an earn-the-coupon kind of year, if
we're lucky. Rates are low overall, there's no denying that. As
much as I know the Fed might be on hold for the majority of the
year or maybe the whole year, eventually rates are going to have
to tick up a little bit."
"If rates stay low for at least the first half, which I
think they will, refunding volume will still be substantial,
it's not going to be curtailed and I do believe also that there
is a lot of differed capital investment in our bridges and roads
and in our general infrastructure in cities and states. Those
capital needs are there, how they finance them is a different
story. But those capital needs are still there and they'll be a
pretty steady demand for new issuance as well."
(Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago, Megan Davies, Edward
Krudy and Hilary Russ in New York, and Robin Respaut in San
Francisco; Writing by Lisa Lambert in Washington; Editing by
Paul Simao)