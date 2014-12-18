Dec 18 The $3.6 trillion U.S. municipal bond market had a blockbuster year when it came to returns, beating many analysts' expectations. Supply contracted sharply in the first half of 2014, helping drive up prices.

Looking ahead to 2015, the supply of new debt will likely remain the same, according to a trade group survey, but returns, as well as demand, could drop.

Experts provided Reuters with the following predictions for the market in 2015.

RICHARD CICCARONE, HEAD OF IOWA-BASED MERRITT RESEARCH SERVICES

"We've gone through a period of time when America has been holding back. Physical structures can only take that for so long ... I think there's a pent-up demand that's going to start to break through where the public is going to be supportive of infrastructure projects because the visibility of the neglect.

"The strongest factor that influences fund flows is interest rate changes. This year, especially in the second half, summertime, long-term rates have been declining. That is a very strong correlating factor that influences the fund flows. When interest rates generally fall on the long end, you'll see inflows. That very much is exactly what's happened."

JIM COLBY, PORTFOLIO MANAGER AND SENIOR MUNICIPAL STRATEGIST, VAN ECK GLOBAL

"The near-term outlook is, steady as she goes.

"We're going to continue to see headlines. This year, it was Detroit and Puerto Rico. Next year, it'll probably be Puerto Rico and maybe Illinois. If not Illinois, then New Jersey - some of the states that have big gaps in terms of unfunded pension obligations and needs.

"Our market has an ability to compartmentalize problems. As some stressed credits have made headlines, it hasn't created contagion through the rest of the market.

"Low supply has really been fundamental for strong performance in the municipal sector. It's the great imbalance between supply and demand. Municipals will continue to perform well, only because we'll continue to have that imbalance.

"If you look at municipals and the returns that they have generated in these past 12 months, and the tax advantage of this coupon compared to other areas of the marketplace, I think you could easily conclude that it's still a good place to allocate some of your investment portfolio."

JIM GRABOVAC, SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT MCDONNELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

"We expect issuance to advance modestly next year amid a likely increase in refunding issuance and an easing of pressures for fiscal restraint following several years of post-crisis deleveraging.

"It will be difficult to match this year's municipal market returns which benefited from a powerful combination of curve flattening and spread compression.

"We are relatively sanguine on the outlook for interest rates. While a strengthening domestic economy might argue for higher short-term rates, we believe decelerating growth overseas and minimal inflation pressure should help keep longer-term rates largely in check.

"Throughout the year, we were battling supply constraint conditions. Fund managers were having a hard time keeping clients interested. That has really changed. There has been a steady supply recovery a little bit each month."

DAN HECKMAN, SENIOR FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST AT U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

"We've had a very significant, steady influx of cash into the municipal market. Demand has not wavered as supply has picked up. Municipals still represent some decent value for a high-income-bracketed investor.

"Voter-approved measures saw a relative pick-up in November's election. But it's still very challenging to get voter-approved projects. I think we've seen a mindset change there. I don't think anyone wants to go back to the challenges that occurred in 2008-2009. A lot of municipalities want to add to their reserves. In some areas, there are still large pension obligations, retiree obligations, and looming liabilities that some municipalities are going to be challenged with. It's a conservative view that municipals want to take on.

"Also, in some cases, municipalities are skipping the muni market by engaging with banks in direct lending. While this is still marginal, we think it's having an impact in terms of issuance. I think that's another factor that is weighing in on new supply numbers."

JEFF LIPTON, MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF MUNICIPAL RESEARCH AT OPPENHEIMER & CO

"We've had a very good year in the muni market - a strong technical position, for the most part positive fund flows into intermediate and long-term funds and high yield. At least for the first quarter of 2015, the municipal market is poised for positive performance because the technical position remains in place, the low rate environment remains in place and the positive fund flows remain in place."

CHRIS MAURO, HEAD OF U.S. MUNICIPALS STRATEGY, RBC CAPITAL

"We project a modest increase in issuance in 2015 versus 2014 actual. We are projecting $335 billion in issuance with $170 billion in new money and $165 billion in refunding. This is based on continued caution on the part of state and local governments to initiate big capital spending programs and a gradually rising interest rate environment in 2015.

"We expect continued moderate municipal fund flows in 2015 given anticipated strong reinvestment demand and assuming minimal headline risk. The performance of the equity market will influence municipal flows as equity fund flows and municipal fund flows typically have an inverse relationship.

"The firm's projection for rates calls for gradually increasing rates next year with the 10-year Treasury reaching 3.40 percent by the end of the year. We believe munis will follow Treasuries directionally, but will outperform in the projected environment.

"The No. 1 issue is what the overall direction in interest rates will be. This will drive both volume and muni returns. We expect that investors will chase this year's solid returns next year, as they usually do. An unanticipated jump in interest rates has the potential to reintroduce households, who are the biggest holders of municipals, to interest rate risk. This could cause a negative, herd response on the part of these investors, temporarily dislocating the municipal market.

"The biggest surprise would be the enactment of federal tax reform. The risk of this has faded significantly and the conventional wisdom is that nothing of substance in this area will occur before the next presidential election. Therefore, unexpected progress in this area in 2015 would shock the market."

CHRISTOPHER MIER, MANAGING DIRECTOR, ANALYTICAL SERVICES DIVISION, LOOP CAPITAL MARKETS

"During the early part of the year when fund flows are positive, fund inflows are likely to be around the same pace as most of 2014 - a little over $1 billion per month. Assuming interest rates do in fact rise by mid-year, fund outflows, based upon the experience of 2013, could be three times as much as the inflows, or about $3 to $4 billion per month.

"Specific events, like bankruptcies and defaults, are very difficult to predict. We expect the credit environment to be broadly similar to 2014, with slight improvements in specific areas. State GOs (general obligations), as a sector, we regard as improving, local GOs are declining to stable, airport bonds are stabilizing in our view, although the rating agencies see them as on a negative trend still. We expect about the same level of 'credit excitement' in 2015, just a few new names in addition to the unresolved situations."

RONALD H. SCHWARTZ, MANAGING DIRECTOR, SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER, RIDGEWORTH INVESTMENT GRADE TAX-EXEMPT BOND FUND

"Issuance picked up because rates went lower this year. If rates go up next year, maybe issuance will go down because a lot of that is refunded deals. That's why we're very bullish on the municipal class, short term and long term. We think it's a buy at this point in time because of the supply that we've seen lately ... supply is limited, demand is strong and growing ...

"Quality spreads have narrowed dramatically this year. We're a little concerned on that because we think these spreads are a little bit too tight right now ... When there is some increased volatility, maybe there is headline news, or maybe there is pressure on short-term interest rates that, instead of all these cash flows into the funds, maybe we have cash outflows. So who is going to buy that high-yield paper at those spreads? No one.

"That's why, if anything, in our portfolio we've upgraded. We're a little bit more heavily weighted in triple-A and double-A than we really would like to be. We'd like to be more invested in triple B and A rates paper, but we don't see the value there. We're worried about that. We're not going to force the situation."

HUGH D. MCGUIRK, PORTFOLIO MANAGER, T. ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES

"I think it will be an earn-the-coupon kind of year, if we're lucky. Rates are low overall, there's no denying that. As much as I know the Fed might be on hold for the majority of the year or maybe the whole year, eventually rates are going to have to tick up a little bit."

"If rates stay low for at least the first half, which I think they will, refunding volume will still be substantial, it's not going to be curtailed and I do believe also that there is a lot of differed capital investment in our bridges and roads and in our general infrastructure in cities and states. Those capital needs are there, how they finance them is a different story. But those capital needs are still there and they'll be a pretty steady demand for new issuance as well." (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago, Megan Davies, Edward Krudy and Hilary Russ in New York, and Robin Respaut in San Francisco; Writing by Lisa Lambert in Washington; Editing by Paul Simao)