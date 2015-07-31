NEW YORK, July 31 New issuance in the U.S. municipal bond market is set to reach $7.6 billion next week, with the calendar topped by a near $1 billion offering from the Central Puget Sound regional transit authority in Washington state.

The number is in line with the weekly average of $7.9 billion so far this year and the highest since $10.1 billion was issued in the third week of July. About $5 billion of next week's deals are negotiated.

The Central Puget Sound bonds are being used to refund earlier bonds that were used to fund system upgrades. The transit system covers an area of 2.8 million people and includes he cities of Tacoma and Seattle.

New issuance for July topped $30.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data. That was the slowest since January in what has so far been a strong year for new issuance. Issuance so far this year has reached over $245 billion. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by David Gregorio)