NEW YORK May 20 Debt sales in the municipal
bond market are scheduled to reach $8.4 billion next week, with
Connecticut testing demand for its debt following recent
downgrades as it brings $500 million of general obligation bonds
to market.
Connecticut's fiscal troubles have already pushed its
borrowing costs higher, and Thursday's downgrades by Fitch
Ratings and Standard & Poor's could mean those costs climb
further as investors require more compensation for the risk.
Last week, Connecticut's lawmakers adopted a $19.7 billion
budget that closed a funding hole of nearly $1 billion in the
2016-17 fiscal year that begins July 1. The state has seen
income tax revenue forecasts fall, a fact officials blamed on
weak stock market performance.
Both Fitch and Standard & Poor's downgraded Connecticut's
general obligation bonds to AA- from AA. The agencies said
severe economic and budgetary problems mean the state is ill
equipped for an economic downturn.
Connecticut pays 0.54 percentage points more than top-rated
states to borrow for 10 years, up from 0.28 percentage points
around two years ago, according to Municipal Market Data (MMD).
The state's 10-year debt yields around 2.16 percent.
The proceeds of the bond sale are being used to refund
existing debt. The negotiated sale will be run by BofA Merrill
Lynch and The Williams Capital Group.
The $8.4 billion in debt sales next week is according to
data complied by Thomson Reuters and includes sales of notes as
well as bonds.
