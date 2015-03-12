(Adds background on municipal bond market)
By Elvina Nawaguna
WASHINGTON, March 12 The U.S. municipal bond
market grew to $3.652 trillion during the fourth quarter,
Federal Reserve data released Thursday showed.
The fourth-quarter increase followed a decline to $3.631
trillion in the third quarter, according to the central bank's
quarterly report.
Retail buyers shed a total of $31.9 billion of municipal
bonds, marking the 16th consecutive quarter of declines in bonds
held by households, the biggest buyers in the municipal bond
market.
The size of the municipal bond market peaked in the fourth
quarter of 2010 at $3.77 trillion, as municipalities rushed to
sell Build America Bonds, which carried special tax credits. Low
interest rates have kept cities, counties and states hungry to
borrow and refinance, and the market has held steady at around
$3.7 trillion.
Institutional investors ramped up their buying, as banks
picked up $41.1 billion municipal bonds in the fourth quarter,
up from the prior quarter's $34.5 billion.
Mutual funds gained $60.8 billion in the fourth quarter,
compared with $51.1 billion in the third quarter, the Federal
Reserve said. Property casualty-insurance companies shed $200
million and life-insurance companies picked up $5.1 billion in
municipal bonds.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Andrea Ricci)