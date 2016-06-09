BRIEF-Moody's says Portugal's economic recovery supports credit profile
* Moody's- Portugal's economic recovery supports credit profile; challenges include high government debt
SAN FRANCISCO, June 9 The yield on AAA-rated 30-year U.S. municipal bonds fell for the third consecutive day to an all-time low of 2.27 percent on Thursday according to Municipal Market Data's benchmark scale.
(Reporting By Robin Respaut; Editing by Daniel Bases and Bill Trott)
* Moody's- Portugal's economic recovery supports credit profile; challenges include high government debt
* Bitcoin's size accounts for popularity among cybercriminals