Dec 18 U.S. municipal bonds' stellar 9 percent
performance so far this year may not continue in 2015 as
interest rates are set to rise and dampen returns, analysts and
fund managers said.
Munis bounced back from a negative return in 2013, when
investors fled the asset class partly on concerns about
high-risk situations in Detroit and Puerto Rico. This year,
high-yield funds and long-duration munis clocked among the
highest returns.
For 2015, investors are anticipating higher interest rates,
which could bring the rally to a halt. Bond prices typically
move inversely to interest rates, and the U.S. Federal Reserve
has signaled it will raise rates in 2015.
"An unanticipated jump in interest rates has the potential
to reintroduce households, who are the biggest holders of
municipals, to interest-rate risk," said Chris Mauro, head of
U.S. municipals strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "This could
cause a negative, herd response on the part of these investors,
temporarily dislocating the municipal market."
The S&P Municipal Bond Index returned 9.25 percent as of
Dec. 17. That beat both its Treasury Bond Index, which has
returns of 3.83 percent, and its investment-grade corporate bond
index, with returns of 7.28 percent. This year's returns for the
S&P Muni index are on track to be the highest since 2011.
"We've had a very good year in the muni market," said
Jeffrey Lipton, Managing Director, Municipal Research, at
Oppenheimer & Co, pointing to positive flows into intermediate,
long-term and high yield funds.
Interest rates on long-term bonds this year have taken the
biggest plunge in a decade. According to Municipal Market Data,
a unit of Thomson Reuters, the yield on top-rated debt maturing
in 20 years and beyond has fallen the most since 2004 on its
benchmark scale, meaning the prices spiked during that time.
That's unlikely to be repeated in 2015.
"We're expecting the on-paper returns will end the year
(2015) looking somewhat boring but the path to get there will be
anything but boring," said Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Zezas.
"There is plenty of risk in the market that has the potential to
create a fair amount of volatility along the way."
Municipal bond performance could remain positive at the
beginning of the year, but overall in 2015 the range could be
somewhere between a negative return of 2 percent to a positive
return of 5 percent for 2015, said Richard Ciccarone, head of
Iowa-based Merritt Research Services.
Constricting supply pushed up returns this year. The amount
of outstanding debt, $3.63 trillion, is the smallest in five
years.
Issuance so far this year through Wednesday is $312 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters data, level with 2013's figure for
the year as a whole. Many expect next year's supply to be
higher, boosted by bond ballot measures in November's elections
and continued demand to improve creaking infrastructure.
"We've gone through a period of time when America has been
holding back," said Ciccarone. "Physical structures can only
take that for so long."
According to a survey of banks released earlier this month
by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association,
sales of all municipal bonds will likely rise to $357.5 billion
in 2015 from $348.1 billion estimated this year.
Inflows into bond funds are also expected to continue. With
two weeks remaining in the year, municipal bond funds have
received total net inflows of $23.3 billion, compared to record
net outflows of $64.2 billion in 2013, according to Lipper.
