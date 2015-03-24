NEW YORK, March 24 State and local tax revenue rose 4.2 pct to $369 billion in the fourth quarter of 2014 compared with the same period a year earlier, according to U.S. Census data released on Tuesday.

The data showed growth in state and local income tax, corporate tax and property tax, although sales tax was flat. Total state tax revenue rose 5.2 pct to $212.8 billion, according to the data.

(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Tom Brown)