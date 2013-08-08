Aug 8 The Michigan county of Saginaw on Thursday postponed a $60.55 million pension obligation bond sale in another sign of how Detroit's bankruptcy filing is affecting access to the municipal bond market by other localities in the state.

"The deal has been postponed and no further information about the postponement is available at this time," said Larry Magnesen, Director of Corporate Communications for Fifth Third Bancorp, the lead manager for the deal, rated Aa3 by Moody's Investors service.

County's officials were not immediately available to comment.

According to preliminary indication of interest, the bonds were pricing at around 170 basis points over 10-year U.S. Treasury notes.

In a comparable sale in mid-May before Detroit filed for the U.S. largest municipal bankruptcy, another Michigan issuer, South Lyon Community School District sold $55.57 million of taxable unlimited general obligation bonds at 110 basis points over 10-year Treasuries.