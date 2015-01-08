Jan 8 A corporation that holds $50 million of
San Bernardino's pension bonds sued the city on Wednesday for
giving preferential treatment to California's public pension
system as San Bernardino navigates a third year in bankruptcy.
Luxembourg-based Erste Europäische Pfandbrief-und
Kommunalkreditbank AG (EEPK), which filed the lawsuit in federal
bankruptcy court in Riverside, California, is suing San
Bernardino for agreeing to pay in full its debt to the
California Public Employees' Retirement System (Calpers), while
not yet treating the bondholder equally.
Ambac Assurance Corp., which insures a portion of the
pension obligation bond debt, joined EEPK in suing San
Bernardino. Both claim equal status with Calpers as creditors.
They did not sue Calpers, America's biggest public pension fund
with assets of $300 billion.
The lawsuit signals a newly aggressive stance by San
Bernardino's capital market creditors after the city made public
last year an agreement with Calpers to pay the fund in full when
it produces a bankruptcy exit plan. The city has been ordered to
produce a bankruptcy blueprint by May.
EEPK's suit speaks to the wider fight between Wall Street
and pension funds over how they are treated in municipal
bankruptcies.
In two other recent municipal bankruptcies, in Detroit
Michigan, and Stockton, California, pensioners have fared much
better than capital market creditors, although the judges in
both cases said that debt to pension funds is not necessarily
inviolate in a Chapter 9 bankruptcy.
The deal with Calpers alarmed San Bernardino's other
creditors, who fear they will be forced to bear the brunt of the
city's debt restructuring if Calpers is left untouched. They
also worry about precedent that could be set if Calpers is left
whole.
San Bernardino, a city of 205,000, 65 miles east of Los
Angeles, declared bankruptcy in July 2012 with a $45 million
deficit. It is one of a handful of municipal bankruptcies that
has been closely watched by the $3.6 trillion U.S. municipal
bond market.
Bondholders and public employees want to understand how
distressed cities handle their debts to Wall Street, compared
with other creditors such as Calpers.
EEPK and Ambac said in their filing: "The bondholder pension
obligation portion must be treated in all respects equivalently
to the Calpers pension obligation portion."
A Calpers spokesman said the fund was still reviewing the
filing. Gary Saenz, San Bernardino's city attorney, said Calpers
must be treated differently, because stable pensions were vital
for the city.
(Reporting by Tim Reid; editing by Gunna Dickson)