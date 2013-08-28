RIVERSIDE, Calif. Aug 28 The city of San Bernardino, California, is eligible for bankruptcy protection, a federal judge said on Wednesday, in a "tentative ruling" ahead of a full court hearing later in the day.

U.S. federal judge Meredith Jury said the city of 210,000, located 60 miles east of Los Angeles, which filed for bankruptcy protection one year ago, was eligible for bankruptcy protection "as a matter of law based on incontrovertible facts."

The tentative ruling came despite objections by Calpers, the state pension fund and San Bernardino's biggest creditor.

The preliminary ruling for San Bernardino follows the city of Stockton, California, which was found eligible for bankruptcy protection in April.