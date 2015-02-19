By Tim Reid
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 19 A move by bankrupt San
Bernardino to spend up to $200,000 on a public relations firm
has angered some of the cash-strapped California city's
creditors, who face deep cuts under an imminent exit plan.
Negotiations between San Bernardino and most of its
creditors have stalled, three months before it must produce a
court-ordered bankruptcy exit plan. The city, 65 miles east of
Los Angeles, is in year three of a bankruptcy process beset by
delay and dysfunction.
City officials have made clear their intention to
significantly cut their debt to the holders of $50 million in
pension obligation bonds. The city has imposed deep cuts to its
police and fire departments and wants to enshrine those cuts in
a bankruptcy plan.
On March 2 the city council is set to discuss invited bids
from eight public relations firms to improve the city's
communications strategy.
Bids have ranged from $72,000 to $201,000 annually. The city
already has a $600,000 contract for fiscal year 2014/15 with a
financial consultancy to help with the bankruptcy. In November
it hired a management consultancy in a $300,000 deal.
"The city's problem is not public relations. It's a lack of
leadership," said Corey Glave, the attorney representing the
city's fire union.
Ron Oliner, representing the police union, said: "The city
is bringing in new experts and advisors, but we cannot yet
discern real progress toward its exit from bankruptcy."
Calls to the city manager's office were not immediately
returned.
San Bernardino declared bankruptcy in August 2012 with a $45
million deficit, one of a handful of municipal bankruptcies
closely watched by the $3.6 trillion U.S. municipal bond market.
Bondholders, public employees and state and local
governments want to understand how financially distressed cities
handle their debts to Wall Street, compared with other creditors
like large pension funds during Chapter 9 protection.
Last year it agreed under any bankruptcy plan to pay in full
its biggest creditor Calpers, the state public pension system.
In January, Luxembourg-based Erste Europäische
Pfandbrief-und Kommunalkreditbank AG (EEPK), which holds $50
million in pension obligation bonds, sued the city over the
Calpers deal.
EEPK argues that its debt should be treated the same as the
city's obligation to Calpers. EEPK was joined in suing the city
by Ambac Assurance Corp, which insures a portion of the pension
bond debt, and Wells Fargo Bank, the bond trustee and flagship
bank of Wells Fargo & Co.
(Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Chris Reese)