WASHINGTON Nov 6 U.S. securities regulators
have charged the Detroit suburb of Allen Park, Michigan, and two
of the city's former leaders with fraud over a municipal bond
offering intended to finance a movie studio project.
On Thursday the Securities and Exchange Commission said the
city and officials, former Mayor Gary Burtka and ex-City
Administrator Eric Waidelich, settled without admitting or
denying the charges.
The SEC said that offering documents for 2009 and 2010
issuance of $31 million in general obligation bonds contained
false and misleading statements both about the plans to create a
movie studio and about the city's deteriorating financial
conditions.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert)