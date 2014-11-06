(Adds comment from Wadelich attorney)
By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON Nov 6 U.S. securities regulators
have charged the Detroit suburb of Allen Park, Michigan, and two
of the city's former leaders with fraud over a municipal bond
offering intended to finance a massive movie studio project.
On Thursday the Securities and Exchange Commission said the
city and officials, former Mayor Gary Burtka and ex-City
Administrator Eric Waidelich, settled without admitting or
denying the charges.
The SEC said that offering documents for 2009 and 2010
issuance of $31 million in general obligation bonds contained
false and misleading statements both about the plans to create a
movie studio and about the city's deteriorating financial
conditions.
"Municipal bond disclosures must provide investors with an
accurate portrayal of a project's prospects and the
municipality's ability to repay those who invest," said Andrew
Ceresney, director of the SEC's enforcement division, in a
statement. "Allen Park solicited investors with an unrealistic
and untruthful pitch, and used outdated budget information in
offering documents to avoid revealing its budget deficit."
Attorneys for the city and Burtka were not immediately
available to comment.
"Mr. Waidelich has thoroughly cooperated with the SEC
throughout its entire investigation in this matter," said Mark
Mandell an attorney at Fausone Bohn representing the former
administrator. "As a result of this cooperation he has put this
behind him and worked out a civil agreement with no criminal
charges. He looks forward to moving past this matter."
Waidelich has consented to a final judgment barring him from
participating in future municipal bond offerings, the SEC said.
Burtka, too, is barred from bond issuances and must pay $10,000,
while the city agreed to cease and desist from future violations
and has already taken remedial actions.
In its order, the SEC described a cash-strapped city seeking
"much-needed economic development" by taking advantage of a 2008
Michigan law granting "significant" tax credits to film studios
conducting business in Michigan.
The $146 million facility with eight soundstages, called
Unity Studios, was intended employ thousands of workers, but it
fell apart when the city could not uphold its end of a
partnership with a film executive, identified in local media as
Jimmy Lifton.
Soon Allen Park had a $2 million budget deficit related to
the project and was given an emergency manager in October 2012,
with the failed studio serving as a "primary factor in the
city's deteriorating economic condition," according to the SEC.
The site became a vocational school.
The city did not tell investors about problems with Unity
Studios, its struggles to make debt service payments
representing 10 percent of its total budget, the shakiness of
revenues and the budget deficit in bond documents, the SEC said.
The agency has been cracking down on issuers in the $3.7
trillion municipal market recently for misleading bond buyers in
official statements about their financial states.
Meawnhile, the regulators said, Waidelich as city
administrator reviewed and approved the offering documents and
Burtka was liable as the controller.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)