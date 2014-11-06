(Adds comment from Wadelich attorney)

By Lisa Lambert

WASHINGTON Nov 6 U.S. securities regulators have charged the Detroit suburb of Allen Park, Michigan, and two of the city's former leaders with fraud over a municipal bond offering intended to finance a massive movie studio project.

On Thursday the Securities and Exchange Commission said the city and officials, former Mayor Gary Burtka and ex-City Administrator Eric Waidelich, settled without admitting or denying the charges.

The SEC said that offering documents for 2009 and 2010 issuance of $31 million in general obligation bonds contained false and misleading statements both about the plans to create a movie studio and about the city's deteriorating financial conditions.

"Municipal bond disclosures must provide investors with an accurate portrayal of a project's prospects and the municipality's ability to repay those who invest," said Andrew Ceresney, director of the SEC's enforcement division, in a statement. "Allen Park solicited investors with an unrealistic and untruthful pitch, and used outdated budget information in offering documents to avoid revealing its budget deficit."

Attorneys for the city and Burtka were not immediately available to comment.

"Mr. Waidelich has thoroughly cooperated with the SEC throughout its entire investigation in this matter," said Mark Mandell an attorney at Fausone Bohn representing the former administrator. "As a result of this cooperation he has put this behind him and worked out a civil agreement with no criminal charges. He looks forward to moving past this matter."

Waidelich has consented to a final judgment barring him from participating in future municipal bond offerings, the SEC said. Burtka, too, is barred from bond issuances and must pay $10,000, while the city agreed to cease and desist from future violations and has already taken remedial actions.

In its order, the SEC described a cash-strapped city seeking "much-needed economic development" by taking advantage of a 2008 Michigan law granting "significant" tax credits to film studios conducting business in Michigan.

The $146 million facility with eight soundstages, called Unity Studios, was intended employ thousands of workers, but it fell apart when the city could not uphold its end of a partnership with a film executive, identified in local media as Jimmy Lifton.

Soon Allen Park had a $2 million budget deficit related to the project and was given an emergency manager in October 2012, with the failed studio serving as a "primary factor in the city's deteriorating economic condition," according to the SEC. The site became a vocational school.

The city did not tell investors about problems with Unity Studios, its struggles to make debt service payments representing 10 percent of its total budget, the shakiness of revenues and the budget deficit in bond documents, the SEC said. The agency has been cracking down on issuers in the $3.7 trillion municipal market recently for misleading bond buyers in official statements about their financial states.

Meawnhile, the regulators said, Waidelich as city administrator reviewed and approved the offering documents and Burtka was liable as the controller. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)