NEW YORK Nov 7 The Securities and Exchange
Commission, emboldened by success in recent cases, will increase
in its enforcement actions in the municipal bond market, its
director of enforcement said on Monday.
The SEC, the market's chief federal regulator, has been
cracking down on issuers in the $3.7 trillion municipal bond
market for misleading buyers in official statements. Last week
it charged a Detroit suburb and two of its former leaders with
fraud over an offering.
"The bottom line is that if you look at our efforts in the
municipal securities arena, our sense is that our focus on this
area has begun to change behavior," said Andrew Ceresney,
Director, Division of Enforcement, Securities and Exchange
Commission, at a conference organized by Wall Street trade group
Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA).
"It's a place we are here to stay and you're likely to see
more enforcement activity rather than less in the municipal
securities and public pension fund arena, and over time it will
become expected that if there are abuses, we will bring cases,"
Ceresney said.
In the coming year the SEC will focus on abuses in the
pension fund arena, offering and disclosure fraud and
broker-dealer abuses, he said. Another expected trend would be
working in partnership with criminal authorities, as already
happens in the corporate sector, he added.
The SEC has been running an initiative to encourage
municipal issuers and underwriters to self-report inaccurate
statements they may have made in bond documents in exchange for
favorable settlement terms.
Earlier at the said conference, the head of the SEC, Mary
Jo White, said the regulator is looking at its National Market
System rule set in the equities market, as well as the role of
exchanges acting as self-regulated organizations, to see if
adjustments should be made to help reduce complexity, improve
transparency and make the markets more robust.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Alan Crosby)