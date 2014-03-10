WASHINGTON, March 10 Federal regulators on
Monday said U.S. municipal issuers and underwriters who
self-report inaccurate statements they have made in bond
documents will likely receive standardized, favorable settlement
terms under a new initiative.
"We encourage eligible parties to take advantage of the
favorable terms we are offering under this initiative," Andrew
Ceresney, director of the Securities and Exchange Commission's
Enforcement Division, said in a statement. "Those who do not
self-report and instead decide to take their chances can expect
to face increased sanctions for violations."
Under the initiative an issuer such as a city or an
underwriter could come forward to say it had put wrong
information in continuing disclosures, or failed to include
important information about its financial condition and
operations.
When issuers sell new bonds, they are supposed to describe
in sale documents any instances within the previous five years
when they did not comply with federal requirements to give
material information to investors. Underwriters are supposed to
ensure that they follow through.
The Tower Amendment, which prevents the SEC from requiring
issuers to file bond sale documents with it before bringing the
securities to market, limits the SEC's ability to enforce
securities law in the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market.
But it can rap underwriters and issuers for committing fraud
in their bond documents.
In the last year and a half, the commission has ramped up
its efforts and charged cities, school districts and even a
state for not disclosing important information.
"Continuing disclosures are a critical source of information
for investors in municipal securities, and offering documents
should accurately disclose issuers' prior compliance with their
disclosure obligations," LeeAnn Ghazil Gaunt, chief of the SEC
Enforcement Division's Municipal Securities and Public Pensions
Unit, said in the same statement.