July 16 Some 150 tranches of U.S. municipal
tobacco bonds could be downgraded one to two notches within the
next two to four weeks, Fitch Ratings said on Monday, as it now
assumes the payments states get will remain flat.
States, counties, cities and towns sold billions of dollars
of tobacco bonds backed by the more than $200 billion of
payments cigarette-makers agreed to make in 1998 to help pay for
the costs of treating ailing smokers.
The accord is called the Master Settlement Agreement and the
payments Big Tobacco owes are calculated according to their
cigarette sales, their market share, and inflation.
"Fitch believes that zero percent is a reasonable base case
expectation based on historical MSA payment trends, its
long-term outlook for inflation, tobacco consumption and
shipments, and the long tenure of the liabilities," the Wall
Street credit agency said in a report.
Payments due under the MSA have slipped in the past several
years, Fitch said, as cigarette sales have fallen and low
inflation has persisted. Additionally, cigarette-makers have
disputed an estimated $7 billion of payments, it said.
The report from Fitch follows one issued on July 12 by
Moody's Investors Service, which predicted the majority of
tobacco bonds would default if cigarette consumption keeps
falling at a 3 percent to 4 percent annual pace.
.
Both credit agencies have developed so-called break-even
models to predict potential defaults. Moody's based its model
primarily on declines in cigarette sales. Fitch, which assumed
tobacco shipments will fall 4 percent a year, focused on
payments that are made under the MSA.
As a result, Fitch's analysis delved into the fights between
Big Tobacco and the states over whether the cigarette makers
that signed the MSA lost market share to companies that did not
sign it.
This clash - which prompted Big Tobacco to argue that it
owes less under the MSA than the states say - is being
arbitrated. The outcome could have a significant impact on how
tobacco bonds perform, Fitch said.
"Fitch estimates the maximum upside potential for the states
is in the range of $3.5 billion, where most of the funds will be
made available through the release of funds in the escrow
account," the credit agency said.
"On the other hand, the maximum downside for states is
estimated by Fitch to be about $1.3 billion, which can
potentially be claimed by manufacturers by netting
the figure from the MSA payment," it added.
Once the dispute is resolved, states could collect as much
as an extra 15 percent a year, Fitch said.
The credit agency added: "Fitch does not expect tobacco
consumption to increase but does expect the rate of decrease to
stabilize, barring more increases in excise taxes."